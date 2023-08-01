Sanjay Dutt returns to comedy with Raaj Shaandilyaa's next: Report

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt returns to comedy with Raaj Shaandilyaa's next: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 05:48 pm 1 min read

Sanjay Dutt returns to comedy genre

Sanjay Dutt is exploring and becoming a part of every big project in the country. The pan-India actor is doing some great work and has a huge lineup of films. Now, reports are rife that the actor will work with Raaj Shaandilyaa on a family comedy which is set to go on floors soon. Dutt's comic timing is impeccable, hence fans are excited.

Dutt is excited for the upcoming comedy entertainer

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Raaj Shaandilyaa and his team of writers recently narrated a family comedy to Sanjay Dutt and the actor was blown away by the concept. It was an instant yes from him to do the film and the paperwork is now in progress." Reportedly, other comic veterans will feature in the film.

Filming starts by end of 2023

Shaandilyaa is known for Dream Girl and is currently gearing up for its sequel Dream Girl 2 which is slated for an August 25 release. Reportedly, the comedy-drama will go on floors at the end of 2023 or early 2024. Dutt has a series of amazing projects lined up which include—Jawan, Leo, Ismart Shankar 2, and Welcome 3, among others.

Share this timeline