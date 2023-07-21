'Dream Girl 2': How unique collaborations fuel the film's promotions

'Dream Girl 2': How unique collaborations fuel the film's promotions

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 21, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana-led 'Dream Girl 2' will hit theaters on August 25

"Pooja Ki Kiss on Pachees (Pooja's kiss on 25th)" is the tagline for the sequel to Dream Girl, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, which has created quite a buzz. Adding to the excitement, on Thursday, makers unveiled an intriguing teaser, announcing the release date for the upcoming film's first look. Let's decode the unique collaborations introduced by the makers setting the stage for its much-anticipated release.

Why does this story matter?

After the massive success of Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl, fans have been eagerly anticipating the sequel. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit theaters on July 7, but the release date was shifted to August 25 due to additional visual effects (VFX) requirements. Meanwhile, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie by collaborating with the biggest superstars of Bollywood.

Collaboration with Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

In the latest promotional clip, Pooja (played by Khurrana) and Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) engage in a hilarious conversation over the phone. In the clip, Rocky compares Pooja's return after four years to the World Cup. Also, the makers announced the first look of the film will be released next Tuesday.

Take a look at the announcement video here

Previous collaborations with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan

Generating significant buzz, Dream Girl 2 not only promoted its own release but also boosted the promotions of this year's major releases including—Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan. Before the theatrical release of the above-mentioned films, the makers released short clips featuring Pooja flirting with the respective male leads, namely Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about the upcoming movie

Bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the sequel of Dream Girl will feature returning actors like Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee. Ananya Panday is the latest addition to the star-studded cast. The first installment centered around Karamveer Singh (played by Khurrana) who takes a job at a call center and talks to clients in a female voice, as Pooja.

