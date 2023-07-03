Entertainment

SRK's 'Jawan' trailer to be attached to #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoningPartOne

July 03, 2023

'Jawan's trailer will be attached to 'MI 7'

If reports are to be believed, the excruciating wait of Shah Rukh Khan's fans ﻿is almost over! The trailer of his upcoming film Jawan﻿ will reportedly be attached to Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, which will be released in Indian theaters on July 12. The trailer will be available in all formats, including the one that offers the best quality: IMAX.

Why does this story matter?

SRK's 2023 movie calendar looked perfect, with Pathaan on January 25, Jawan on June 2, and Dunki on December 22. While Pathaan arrived as planned, Jawan was postponed due to VFX work. However, it's important to note that it's unheard of for a film to release the trailer sans a teaser. Jawan's team has only unveiled an introductory clip and a glimpse so far.

Will the trailer be unveiled during an extravagant event?

Multiple sources reported on Monday that while the trailer will be unveiled digitally soon, people can also view it in theaters if they book tickets for MI 7. It's not yet confirmed if director Atlee and the rest of the team will organize any grand event for the trailer launch before July 12. Jawan is set to release in theaters on September 7.

'Jawan': Cast members, SRK's tentative role

Jawan is a pan-Indian project and stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance. King Khan might be seen playing dual roles in the film. Reportedly, one of his characters will be a senior R&AW officer and the other one will be a notorious gangster. SRK has earlier played double roles in Fan, Duplicate, and Paheli, among others.

Meanwhile, know a little more about 'MI 7'

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One will follow Mission: Impossible- Fallout. It is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie﻿. The official synopsis of the big-budget Hollywood film offers a glimpse into the story: "[Ethan] Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet! They will track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands."

