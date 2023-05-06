Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan's release postponed to September 7

Written by Ramya Patelkhana May 06, 2023, 06:47 pm 1 min read

The Atlee directorial starring SRK was initially supposed to release on June 2

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Jawan has a new release date! The upcoming Atlee directorial, which was originally supposed to hit the theaters on June 2, will now be released on September 7 instead. The announcement regarding Jawan's release date change was formally made by SRK and the film's team on social media on Saturday.

Pending VFX work probable reason behind delay

Putting an end to all speculations, the makers dropped a short video on Saturday to announce Jawan's new release date. Reportedly, the team behind the film decided to delay its release owing to the pending VFX work. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, it co-stars south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay will also have cameos, per reports.

Check out announcement video shared by SRK