'Pathaan': Know exactly what you'll get extra in OTT version

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 22, 2023, 01:34 pm 3 min read

Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Pathaan' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video with exclusive footage

To say that Shah Rukh Khan's enchantment in Pathaan has sent fans into a frenzy post the premiere of the film on the OTT platform, would be an understatement. King Khan's fans are expressing their excitement about watching the extended version of the film on social media. Apparently, the OTT version consists of some exclusive footage that was chopped off from the theatrical version.

Why does this story matter?

The makers of Pathaan took everyone by surprise when they announced the premiere of the high-octane action drama on Tuesday, on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

The film registered historic numbers at the box office and became the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema, beating the likes of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2, and Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

'Pathaan's extended version has some exclusive footage

Those who have seen the film in theaters should know that there were some minutes of exclusive footage that was chopped off for a tighter run time. The extended OTT version now includes footage that was integral from the story's perspective. Earlier director Siddharth Anand talked about a crucial scene regarding Pathaan's religion which was taken out from the theatrical version of the film.

The extended OTT version consists of three vital scenes

Caution, spoilers will follow! One of the scenes taken off was when Pathaan gets arrested by Russian authorities as he tries to break into the vault that has Rakhtbeej—a virus—to be used by Jim (John Abraham). Another scene included is when Rubai (Deepika Padukone) briefs Pathaan about Rakhtbheej. And, lastly, there is an exclusive interrogation scene with Rubai in which she reveals Jim's plans.

'Pathaan's OTT version includes some extra camera shots, too

Apart from the aforementioned scenes, there are a few camera shots in the Dubai chase sequence that have also been added exclusively in the OTT version. Notably, the film is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Pathaan is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, which also includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their excitement, check reactions

As soon as the OTT version was dropped on streaming giant Prime Video, netizens took to social media to share their excitement on watching the enthralling performance of Khan. A fan commented on Khan's look and said, "This look and scene added...dashing Pathaan (sic)." Another user inquired, "Why have you deleted this scene?" Meanwhile, another user said, "Completely different experience...watching again with deleted scenes."