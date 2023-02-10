Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding how producers-directors decide films' release dates

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 10, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Diwali, Eid, or a public holiday? Decoding what factors go behind choosing a film's release date

Filmmaking is an arduous, taxing process, one that easily takes up months and sometimes, even years. What we finally see on the screen is the accumulation of efforts by hundreds of people across departments such as production, acting, sound, cinematography, etc. But, how do the makers decide which release date will fetch them the best returns? Here's what goes behind deciding the D-day.

The curious case of Friday releases

Friday is the most profitable day for a release, considering it marks the commencement of the weekend and can draw humungous crowds for three days straight. Reportedly, the Hollywood classic Gone With the Wind was the first film to be released on a Friday, and several film industries, including those in India, followed suit thereafter, with Mughal-E-Azam becoming one of the earliest Friday releases.

Multiple movies book the festive release date slot in advance

It is not uncommon for several film industries in the country to book festive occasions for their projects. For example, the Pongal week witnessed the arrival of several hugely anticipated titles such as Vaarisu, Thunivu, and Veera Simha Reddy, among others. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle and now a global blockbuster, Pathaan knocked on theaters on January 25, thus targeting the Republic Day holiday.

Who is the king of festive releases in India?

Diwali, Holi, and Eid are considered to be the most opportune occasions for releases since families throng theaters in large numbers. Some past releases that set the cash registers ringing during Diwali were Om Shanti Om, Golmaal 3, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others. Salman Khan's Wanted, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and SRK-Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express have dominated Eid in the past few years.

These Bollywood biggies will arrive this year

Several Bollywood biggies have booked major festivals/public holidays to release their projects. Some examples include Salman's Tiger 3 (Diwali 2023) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Eid 2023). Ranbir Kapoor's gangster drama Animal and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War will battle it out at the box office during Independence Day Week, while SRK's Dunki will release on December 22, ahead of Christmas.

