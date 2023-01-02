Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces new release date of 'Shaakuntalam'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 02, 2023, 05:41 pm 2 min read

'Shaakuntalam' makers announced its new release date

The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam released a new poster with the new release date of the film. The makers and Prabhu took to social media to announce the latest update. The mythological drama is based on Kalidasa's Abhijnana Shakuntalam and was earlier touted to release on November 4, 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

Why does this story matter?

Prabhu is currently one of the most bankable stars in India. The actor primarily works in the Telugu industry but has awed pan-India with her performance in the second season of The Family Man.

The actor has also been vocal about her fight with Myositis and fans lauded her for fighting it with courage and grace.

Hence, Shaakuntalam has a huge buzz surrounding it.

Film will now come out on February 17

Prabhu shared the poster and wrote, "Witness the Epic Love Story #Shaakuntalam in theaters near you from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D." The poster has a warm and a cool color palette and it also features Dev Mohan who plays the role of Dushyanta. Reportedly, the release was delayed as the makers were working on the 3D format of the magnum opus.

More about the film

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and the story revolves around the celebrated love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyanta. The ensemble cast includes Kabir Bedi, Prakash Raj, Sachin Khedekar, Dr. M Mohan Babu, Madhubala, Gautami, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in prominent roles. The film will also be released in four languages—Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Allu Arjun's daughter to make her debut

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will also star in this film. She will be playing the role of Prince Bharata, son of Shakuntala and Dushyanta. The child actor recently turned six and will be making her child debut with this film.

Prabhu's fight with Myositis and future projects

Prabhu has been keeping low ever since she got diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition. Ahead of New Year, the Yashoda actor dropped a selfie captioning, "newer and easier resolutions." She has a loaded pipeline with Arrangements of Love, Kushi, and Citadel. She is also preparing for her big Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dinesh Vijan's vampire film.