Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star alongside Jr. NTR?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 26, 2021, 09:51 pm

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jr. NTR were last seen together in super-hit film 'Janatha Garage' (2016)

The fans of Jr. NTR are counting days for the release of his upcoming film, RRR. However, the actor is far from taking a chill pill as he has already started preparing for his next venture. Latest reports suggest that the makers of the upcoming film are looking to rope in Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star alongside Jr. NTR in the project. Here's more.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Jr. NTR is one of the highest-paid Telugu actors. With a career spanning over two decades, he has delivered several super-hit films, including Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and Jai Lava Kusa. Prabhu also delivered blockbusters like Mersal and Mahanati. The duo last starred together in 2016's Janatha Garage, which was a blockbuster, too. It would be a treat to see them together onscreen again.

Information Project under wraps touted to be mega-budget movie

Reportedly, the RRR actor has been offered a project helmed by Koratala Siva. It is said to be a mega-budget movie that will be shot on a grand scale. As far as the Rangasthalam actor is concerned, the makers have not approached The Family Man 2 star yet. The team has, however, locked the script, which reportedly has an interesting, never-seen-before character for Prabhu.

Jr. NTR-Siva collaboration Jr. NTR will finish prior commitments before starting the film

Meanwhile, the Nannaku Prematho actor recently finished filming the first season of the reality quiz show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. So, after RRR's release, he will begin working on Siva's project. Makers of the film are planning to organize a formal pooja ceremony for the launch of this venture after Sankranti in Hyderabad. Interestingly, this will be the second collaboration of Jr. NTR and Siva.

Much-awaited project All eyes are set on the release of 'RRR'

Jr. NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which arrives in cinemas on January 7, 2022. Apart from Jr. NTR, the cast also includes Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. Notably, the film marks Devgn and Bhatt's debut in Telugu cinema. It is set in the pre-independence era with a fictitious story based on revolutionaries: Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju.