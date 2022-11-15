Entertainment

Aamir Khan announces 'acting break,' will now produce 'Champions'

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 15, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

Aamir Khan has decided to take a break from acting

In a rare public outing in Delhi on Monday (November 14), Aamir Khan shed light on his career plans. Contrary to initial reports, he clarified that he won't be acting in Champions, a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Instead, he'll now produce it. Khan also announced that he plans to take a break from acting and spend time with his loved ones instead.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Forrest Gump.

However, the film received mixed reviews and couldn't do much at the box office, either.

Up next, he'll be seen in a guest appearance in Kajol starrer Salaam Venky.

Khan's decision to take a step back from Champions may yield positive returns, considering remakes are often met with a tepid response.

Quote Khan termed 'Champions' 'a heartwarming and lovely film'

Khan confirmed, "It's a wonderful script, it's a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids." He added that he'll be producing Champions because "[he] really believes in the film and [thinks] it's a great story."

Break This is Khan's first acting break in 35 years!

Champions will be jointly backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions. This will be the first time the seasoned actor will take a break in 35 years and it may last for 1.5 years. "This is the time I have to take some time off to be with [my family], and actually experience life in a different way."

Twitter Post This is what Khan said at the event

#AamirKhan, has announced that he's taking a break from acting, and will be active as a producer for the next year and a half.



Information Here's what we know about 'Champions' so far

Champions will reportedly narrate the story of "a self-absorbed and arrogant basketball coach who is asked to train a team of intellectually challenged basketball players." The original film was directed by Javier Fesser. Anushka Sharma will reportedly be the leading lady in the film. It will be helmed by Shubh Mangal Savdhaan fame RS Prasanna. Other details about the project are still under wraps.