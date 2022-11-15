Entertainment

Milestones in Telugu cinema set by late superstar Krishna

Milestones in Telugu cinema set by late superstar Krishna

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 15, 2022, 12:46 pm 2 min read

Superstar Krishna breathed his last on Tuesday

Telugu superstar Krishna passed away on Tuesday sending shockwaves across India. Celebrities and fans have been showering their prayers on the internet. This loss is an irreparable one to the Telugu entertainment industry given the actor has set milestones and carved paths for Tollywood. Let us look at some of the milestones achieved by the late actor during his years of stardom.

#1, #2 'Tene Manasulu' (1965), 'Gudachari 116' (1966)

Tene Manasulu, which marked Krishna's first major role was the first Telugu social film to be completely shot in color. Krishna was also the first actor to star in a Telugu spy drama, Gudachari 116. Also starring Jayalalithaa, the film was made into a franchise with several parts namely James Bond 777 (1971), Agent Gopi (1979), Rahasya Gudachari (1981), Gudachari 117 (1989).

#3, #4 'Mosagallaku Mosagadu' (1971), 'Telugu Veera Levara' (1995)

Mosagallaku Mosagadu starring Krishna in the lead role was the first Telugu film in the Cowboy genre. The adventure drama was a commercial success and it ran in the cinema halls for more than 100 days. The film was dubbed and released in Tamil and Hindi. Telugu Veera Levara, which marked Krishna's 300th film was the first Telugu film to use DTS sound effects.

#5, #6 'Alluri Seetharama Raju' (1974), 'Eenadu' (1982)

Even before the RRR, which has Ram Charan playing the freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju, the role was played by superstar Krishna in the film of the same name. The actor introduced the first CinemaScope to Telugu cinema with the film. Krishna's Eenadu was the first Telugu film to be released employing the technology of Eastmancolor, a processing technology applied for color motion-picture.

#7, #8 'Sakshi' (1967), 'Simhasanam' (1986)

According to reports, Krishna's experimental film Sakshi was the first Telugu movie to be screened at Moscow Film Festival. His film Simhasanam was the first Tollywood film to touch the Rs. 1.5cr-mark at the Telugu box office in the span of one week after its release. Simhasanam also went on to collect Rs. 7.5cr gross, which was a record back then.