Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' earns Rs. 15cr in first weekend!

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' earns Rs. 15cr in first weekend!

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 17, 2022, 08:44 pm 2 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' is off to a great start at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh-Shefali Shah starrer Doctor G is on the path of breaking the dry spell at the box office! The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial was released theatrically on Friday (October 14) and has so far been successful by minting over Rs. 15cr in its first weekend. It clashed with Parineeti Chopra-Harrdy Sandhu's Code Name: Tiranga, and has now emerged as a clear winner.

Context Why does this story matter?

Doctor G's successful opening and weekend run is a much-needed boost for the box office, where most Bollywood films have grasped at straws this year.

Khurrana's last release Anek, too, bombed miserably and couldn't draw any crowd to the theaters due to the lack of buzz.

Since Doctor G sees Khurrana in his expert territory, it's unsurprising that his work has awed audiences yet again.

Numbers 'Doctor G' raked in over Rs. 5cr on Sunday

Sharing the film's impressive numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DoctorG clocks a respectable weekend total... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3 gives it a strong chance...Day 4 is the decider, will give an indication of its journey ahead." He stated Doctor G earned Rs. 3.87cr, Rs. 5.22cr, and Rs. 5.94cr in the first three days, respectively—at the domestic box office—totaling Rs. 15.03cr.

Twitter Post Check out Adarsh's tweet here

#DoctorG clocks a respectable weekend total... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3 gives it a strong chance... Day 4 is the decider, will give an indication of its journey ahead... Fri 3.87 cr, Sat 5.22 cr, Sun 5.94 cr. Total: ₹ 15.03 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pUDowTN02d — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 17, 2022

Information Know more about the plot, cast of 'Doctor G'

Doctor G follows Uday Gupta, an MBBS doctor who wants to study orthopedics but, due to unavoidable circumstances, is forced into gynecology instead. The way Gupta grapples with the challenges that prick his path while trying to navigate a "world" dominated by women forms the rest of the story. Sheeba Chaddha and Indraneil Sengupta also play supporting characters in the film.

Upcoming movies Meanwhile, take a look at Khurrana's slate of upcoming films

Next in line, Khurrana has An Action Hero, written and directed by Anirudh Iyer. It will be the Andhadun actor's first action film ever. He also has the highly-awaited Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline, which will release on June 29, 2023. It also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Manjot Singh, among others.