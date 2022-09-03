Entertainment

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja kickstart 'Mega 154' shooting schedule in Hyderabad

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 03, 2022, 01:50 pm 2 min read

Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja starrer 'Mega 154' will release on Sankranti 2023.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and popular actor Ravi Teja have kickstarted a crucial shooting schedule for their upcoming film, tentatively titled Mega 154. Per reports, the shoot, which will take place in Hyderabad, will be quite time-consuming and will cover several instrumental scenes from the movie. The film is being directed by KS Ravindra (Power) who popularly goes by "Bobby" in the industry. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Expectations from Mega 154 are at an all-time high considering Chiranjeevi's last venture, Acharya, co-starring son Ram Charan, fizzled out at the box office.

He last tasted success in the form of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

Moreover, since Bobby has delivered commercial successes in the form of Jai Lava Kusa and Venky Mama, his association with Mega 154 makes it even more promising.

Quote 'The film will have enough mass-appealing elements'

A source close to the film's development informed Bollywood Hungama, "Today, the makers began a new and lengthy shooting schedule in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi is also taking part in the shoot, alongside other actors." The source further underlined that "Bobby is making sure the film will have enough mass-appealing elements from start to end" and Teja will be seen in a "crucial role."

Speculations Teja will probably play Chiranjeevi's brother in 'Mega 154'

Shruti Haasan will play the female lead in Mega 154. To recall, the Megastar welcomed her on board earlier this year when their pictures had gone viral. Early reports suggest that Teja will play Chiranjeevi's brother. Moreover, the makers shared a powerful poster in June that showcased Chiru's hand holding on to an anchor in the backdrop of the sea amidst a torrential downpour.

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Mega 154'

The film will hit theaters on Sankranti 2023. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are bankrolling it while GK Mohan is serving as the co-producer. One of the most sought-after music composers down South, Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1) will be composing the melodies. Arthur A Wilson (Anbe Sivam) is spearheading the cinematography department while Niranjan Devaramane (Maricha) is the film's editor.