'Naan Pizhai' review: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara's romantic number wins hearts

'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', directed by Vignesh Shivan, features Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi

The makers of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK) have dropped a new song titled Naan Pizhai. Featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead, the song has all beautiful elements of mature romance. The song is on the right path to gaining popularity with more than 4.6 million views at the time of publishing. Here's our review.

Lyrics Shivan's words bring out all our buried emotions

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Naan Pizhai is a feel-good number. The vocals of singers Ravi G and Shashaa Tirupati add soul to the song. However, Shivan's lyrics take the cake. His words illustrate deep thoughts one might have while in a romantic relationship. The backing music with flute and guitar is soothing to the ears, making the listening experience more pleasurable.

Visuals Video amps up our curiosity about the story

The 4:02-minute-long video starts with Sethupathi staring at the rain and then Nayanthara appears in a vibrant background. It suggests that they both are longing for each other's company. And, the song's visuals have the power to make you feel the story's depth. Especially, the moments Nayanthara and VJS share with the kids increase our curiosity about what the film has to offer.

Verdict 'Naan Pizhai' is a breezy melody with a repeat-listening value

VJS and Nayanthara's chemistry does justice to the efforts the musicians have taken to create this soulful number. It has a repeat value and one will add it to their romantic playlist even after the first listen. I would recommend you to enjoy this number while having a laid-back day with your partner. Verdict: Song and visuals bag 3 and 3.5 stars, respectively.

Information All you need to know about 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Besides the lady superstar and Sethupathi, KRK also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. Based on the songs and posters of the film released so far, it is speculated that our "Makkal Selvan" will be involved in a polygamous relationship with the leading ladies. However, we should expect the unexpected as Shivan has surprised us with plot twists quite often.