Kunal Kemmu to direct a Farhan Akhtar-backed comedy film

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 06, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Did you know Kunal Kemmu and Farhan Akhtar have collaborated for a project?

Kunal Kemmu, who played Michael Rodrigues in the 2020 release Malang, has decided to don a new hat. The 38-year-old actor is now set to embark on a new journey as a director. As per a recent report in PeepingMoon, Kemmu will helm Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment's upcoming comedy film. The movie will start pre-production in early 2022.

Information 'Kunal bagged the opportunity'

"The two COVID-19 lockdowns last year and early this year gave him...free time to shape a story that he was toying with for years into a full-fledged script. When Kunal approached the producers with the script they insisted he direct it himself and Kunal bagged the opportunity," a source told PeepingMoon. The report further mentions the budget for the comedy film was also approved.

Context Why does it matter?

Did you know Kemmu had written the dialogues for Saif Ali Khan starrer Go Goa Gone?

Though the film didn't do any wonders at the box office, it made him realize his penchant for dialogue writing.

Moreover, Kemmu has had only a single hit in his career: Golmaal 3 (2010).

So, hope the decision of becoming a director is fruitful for the Kalyug actor.

Details Kemmu was seen releasing floating lantern with Soha Ali Khan

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Soha Ali Khan's father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 81st birth anniversary, Kemmu and his wife released a floating lantern. On Wednesday, Khan posted the video on Instagram where she was also seen holding her daughter, Inaaya Naumi, in her arms. You can also hear Ashley Marina's song Talking to the Moon in the background of the video.

Projects Kemmu has a busy year ahead with two projects

Apart from his directorial debut, the Bhaag Johnny actor will be seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos. He will be sharing screen space with Shweta Tripathi and Piyush Mishra in this Vipul Mehta directorial. He will also star in Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK's Gulkanda on Amazon Prime Video with Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. The series will be helmed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve.