'Clean' review: Amrita Puri's new short film promises intense scenes

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 06, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Did you check out 'Clean' on Amazon miniTV?

Amrita Puri and Aisha Ahmed starrer short film, Clean, is now streaming on Amazon miniTV. The Zoya Parvin directorial digs deep into the complicated relationship between two sisters. The performance of the actors makes it a must for every short film lover. Showcasing complex emotions within a stipulated time frame is the USP of Clean. Here's our review.

Plot This is the story of 'Clean'

In a Muslim household, Sabah (Puri) lives happily with her kid Nimoh (Yug Pandya) and her husband Aamir (Nishank Verma). The next moment, her sister Meher (Ahmed) arrives from abroad. But Sabah is not pumped up about her sister staying with them. Just then an accident occurs that changes everything. What conspires between the sisters after the incident forms the crux of the story.

Performances Scenes with Puri and Ahmed lead the film

Puri as the elder sister goes into the skin of the character and does her best to fulfill all her responsibilities. Whereas Ahmed, as the younger one depicts emotions of being sorry and full of guilt, looks convincing. The other characters like their father Somesh Agarwal, Verma, and Pandya stay true to their parts. Overall, the cast members execute their duties diligently.

Pluses The confrontation scene is the highlight of the short film

Writer and director, Parvin, has explored the complexities between two human beings in a highly effective manner. The dialogues by Anurag Kashyap stay true to life especially in the confrontation scene at the hospital between the siblings. However, the abrupt ending of the film will leave you with many questions. Some viewers might also be able to correlate with the characters.

Verdict You can finish 'Clean' within 20 minutes of lunch break

You can complete watching the short in just 20 minutes and carry on with your life. It can be a story to watch while having your afternoon chai or after wrapping up your work. Verdict: The short film gets 3.5 stars (Puri and Ahmed's performance and Parvin's direction). Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi's short film Shimmy is also available on Amazon miniTV. Did you watch it?