OTT: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's 'Blind' likely to premiere on ZEE5

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 02, 2023, 05:35 pm 3 min read

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer 'Blind' is reported to get released on ZEE5

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been away from the movies for a while now. The Neerja actor had her last release back in 2019—The Zoya Factor—and she will be returning back to the screens with Blind. Now, a new report states that the film is slated to release on the small screens i.e., on OTT. Here's all we know about the development.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor Ahuja made her debut back in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya and then went on to act in many films. After a string of not-so-great movies, the actor established herself as a good actor with films like Raanjhanaa and Neerja.

She also became the fashion icon of the country and is known for her amazing styling skills.

Why is it a direct OTT release?

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the film will be directly released on ZEE5 and the film is touted to be a thriller. The source said, "Due to the unpredictable scenario at the box office, they felt that it was apt that it could premiere on OTT." The film is co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, and others.

Makers' tussle with OTT platforms

The film went through a tussle while selling to OTT platforms. At first, the price quoted by ZEE5 was not accepted by the makers. They later tried to sell it to Netflix as a package deal. Ghosh is directing and producing The Devotion of Suspect X starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Netflix deal did not work out as well.

Tentative release date of the film

The source again stated, "The makers of Blind then went back to ZEE5 and the deal was locked. It is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023." Finally, the film will be seeing the light of day via ZEE5.

More about the film

The film is based on the 2011 South Korean film of the same name. The cast includes Kapoor Ahuja, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. Blind is helmed by the debutant director Shome Makhija. It has been shot by Gairik Sarkar. Coming to the plot, the film revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer.

Shooting began in December 2020; project faced multiple delays

The shooting of the film commenced in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Per reports, the shooting was wrapped in February 2021. Kapoor Ahuja spoke about walking around the room with a blindfold on her eyes while getting into the skin of the character. The film's release reportedly got delayed as the makers were not sure where to place the film—in theaters or on OTT.

Other films to release directly on OTT

Post-COVID-19 pandemic, many films have been directly released digitally. As Hindi films have suffered massive losses this year, the OTT release is a safe choice. Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Govinda Naam Mera was released directly on Disney+Hotstar.