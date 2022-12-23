Entertainment

Now, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song caught in blatant plagiarism allegations

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 23, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan's new song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has landed in controversy just a day after its release!

It looks like Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan's woes are in no mood to die down. After being slammed by certain right-wing outfits over the song Besharam Rang and its alleged obscenity, now, the film's second song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan is courting controversy, too. The peppy number has been accused of being a blatant copy of an old song, sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

Song allegedly copied from 'Karam Ki Talwar'

Certain eagle-eyed netizens took to social media to compare both versions and pointed out that the Vishal-Sheykhar composition is a rip-off of a song titled Karam Ki Talwar from the animated film Arjun: The Warrior Prince. The hook does sound the same, and there is seemingly little difference between the two compositions. Pathaan's team is yet to issue a clarification.

Listen to both songs here

Know more about 'Pathaan's peppy title track

The song is centered around the titular character and has been sung by Arijit Singh, Vishal, and Sheykhar, while the female vocals are by Sukriti Kakar. Kumaar has penned the song's lyrics. The dance track has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and features SRK in a ripped avatar. Its Hindi version has nearly touched 2cr views on Yash Raj Films's YouTube channel.

Is 'Besharam Rang' copied from an international track?

Previously, Besharam Rang had been shrouded in a similar controversy, with several netizens accusing the sensuous song to be a copy of French singer-songwriter Jain's French indie song Makeba. Responding to the matter, one of Besharam Rang's singers, Caralisa Monteiro said, "Vishal and Sheykhar are the flagbearers of original compositions and it is normal for artists to be inspired."

'Pathaan' is slated to release on January 25, 2023

Pathaan will mark Khan's return to the silver screen in a full-fledged role after four years. He was last seen as a protagonist in Zero. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-thriller will get released on January 25, 2023. It is a part of YRF's ambitious spy-thriller universe and is also Khan's fourth collaboration with Deepika Padukone. The film stars John Abraham as well.