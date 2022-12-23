Entertainment

Telugu legend Kaikala Satyanarayana dies; Ram Charan, Nani pay tribute

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 23, 2022, 11:19 am 2 min read

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana is no more

In shocking news, veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana breathed his last on Friday at his Mahaprasthanam residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad. He was 87. According to reports, the actor was suffering from age-related ailments and was on respiratory support at home. He was also suffering from COVID-19-related complications, and in October 2021, he fell at his residence. May his soul rest in peace.

Last rites will be held on Saturday

According to media reports, his last rites will be held on Saturday. Having been in the industry for more than four decades, the "Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma" starred in more than 770 movies and was associated with more than 200 directors. Last seen in Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, Satyanarayana started his career in acting in 1959 with Sipayi Kuthuru.

Some of his evergreen memorable movies

The veteran was born on July 25, 1935, in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. He portrayed several characters that will never be forgotten by the fans of Tollywood. His most memorable movies include Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Narthanasala, Yamagola, Soggadu, Adavi Ramudu, Daana Veera Soora Karna, and Tayaramma Bangarayya, to name a few. He also appeared in some Tamil movies like Pancha Thanthiram.

Satyanarayana also bankrolled several movies under his production banner

Apart from acting, he also produced several movies under his production banner, Rama Films Productions. Some of Tollywood's superhit movies such as Kodama Simham, Muddula Mogudu, and Bangaru Kutumbam were bankrolled under his production label. A recipient of the state Nandi award and the Raghupathi Venkaiah film award, he also presented both installments of the megahit KGF movies led by Yash.

Actors Ram Charan, Nani offered condolences

As soon as the news of his demise surfaced online, celebrities and fans offered their condolences. Telugu star Nani wrote, "Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru One of my favorite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family." Ram Charan's tweet read, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.."

Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru 💔

One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) December 23, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..

His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!

May his soul rest in peace🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022