Year wrap: Top celebrity weddings of 2022

Dec 23, 2022

As the year comes to an end, take a look at the celebrity weddings held in 2022

The year 2022 was one that saw many celebrity weddings. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage was the biggest happening of 2021, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding was this year's biggest highlight from showbiz. With only a few days before the year comes to an end, let us take a look at celebrity weddings held in 2022.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with her businessman beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27. Their beautiful cross-culture wedding which took place at a posh resort in Goa marked the first celebrity wedding of the year. The Brahmastra actor looked like a happy Bengali bride in a white and red silk saree for the wedding. She donned a red lehenga for the night celebrations.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

A few days after Roy's wedding, actor Karishma Tanna got married to her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera. In another cross-culture wedding from showbiz, the couple held an intimate wedding as per Gujarati and South Indian traditions. While Tanna wore a pretty pastel pink lehenga, her real estate investor beau wore a white bandhgala sherwani. The couple's wedding took place on February 7.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot early this year on February 14. Before getting hitched, they were in a courtship period of two years; they got engaged in November 2019. Their intimate wedding was held in Himachal Pradesh among close friends and families. They first met on the sets of Broken But Beautiful Season 1 and started dating in 2018.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar married his longtime singer-girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in a close and intimate wedding held on February 19. While their pre-wedding festivities were held in Mumbai, their wedding took place at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra. Several stars including Hrithik Roshan and Ritesh Sidhwani were present. One of the highlights was the groom's viral dance video with Roshan on their song Senorita.

Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa

Shahid Kapoor's half-sibling-actor Sanah Kapur got married to Mayank Pahwa in an intimate wedding on March 2. Daughter of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, the couple's low-key wedding gave major Hum Saath-Saath Hain feels. Kapur, who starred in 2015's Shaandaar and 2022's Saroj Ka Rishta, wore a pastel blue lehenga with a matching dupatta and rustic orange blouse.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

On April 14, the Hindi film industry witnessed the much-awaited wedding celebrations of the Brahmastra couple Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot at the latter's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The guest list was kept short with just the family members and close friends of the couple including Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar in attendance.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Another most talked-about celebrity wedding held in 2022 was that of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. They got hitched in June at a resort in Mahabalipuram. Their VVIP guest list included the likes of Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Jawan director Atlee, among many others. The couple's wedding has also been covered by Netflix and is expected to release in 2023 on the OTT giant.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh

After a courtship period of around seven years, wrestler Sangram Singh got married to his longtime actor-girlfriend Payal Rohatgi in an intimate wedding on July 9. Their marriage was held in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Before throwing a reception the couple tied the knot at an ancient temple. They threw three wedding receptions including one in Mumbai which was held on August 27.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding was held on October 4. From their pre-wedding festivities to weddings and receptions, the celebrations were held for days in three different cities - New Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Whether it was their adorable photoshoot, the sangeet videos, or their outfits, their marriage continued to make headlines in more than one way.

Palak Muchhal and Mithun Sharma

Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithun Sharma got married on November 6 in Mumbai. The couple hosted a wedding reception for their friends from the industry which was attended by a number of celebrities including singers Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, and Salim Merchant, among others. Interestingly, the two rose to fame with songs of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Aashiqui 2.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Earlier this month, actor Hansika Motwani married her business partner Sohael Khaturiya at a traditional royal wedding held at Fort Mundota in Jaipur, Rajasthan on December 4. Khaturiya, an entrepreneur, had proposed to Motwani in November in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Pictures from the romantic proposal were shared by the actor on social media.