Pizza, saree, gym: Assam couple signs weird wedding contract

Written by Sneha Das Jul 12, 2022, 02:56 pm 2 min read

Assam couple signs wedding contract with unique terms and conditions. (Photo credit: Instagram @wedlock_photography_assam)

Weddings in India are no more as strict, ritualistic, and traditional as the past generations have known them. They are breaking stereotypes and incorporating quirky things. From the groom wearing sindoor to couples touching each other's feet, weddings have become quite innovative and contemporary. An Assam couple has signed a wedding contract with pizza and saree clauses in it. Here is more!

Contract Here are some of the main clauses

The video shared on Instagram by Wedlock Photography Assam shows a new-age couple identified as Shanti and Mintu signing a wedding contract that includes quirky terms and conditions. The long list of dos and don'ts includes going to the gym daily, shopping after every 15 days, and one pizza every month. It also said that clicking good pictures at every party is a must.

Conditions The other conditions mentioned in the list

The other conditions in the contract said that the bride must and should wear a saree every day and late-night parties are only permitted with the spouse. The list also added that always say yes to home food and "Sunday morning breakfast tum banaogay (You will cook)." However, there was no mention of who will cook the meals on the weekdays.

Video The Instagram video received over 1.9 million likes

The Instagram video received more than 1.9 million likes and 39.4 million views along with a series of comments, both positive and negative. "Only one pizza in one month," one user wrote. "That's an expensive and high-risk investment," pointed out another user. Many people also tagged their future better half and asked them whether they would want to sign a similar contract.

Criticism Many people also criticized certain conditions

Many users also criticized certain conditions mentioned in the contract and said it reflected the inequality that is still prevalent in India. "Bhai, It's not marriage it's Contract. Which is being signed in Sherwani," a user commented. "All conditions ok. But everyday saree is toooooooo much...," another wrote. "So sad that there is still so much inequality in India," another user wrote.