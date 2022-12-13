Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee pens a heartfelt note on his mother's demise

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 13, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Manoj Bajpayee penned a heartfelt note after his mother's demise

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away on December 8 at a hospital in New Delhi. She was aged 80. The actor penned a heartfelt tribute to his mother, whom he referred to as an "Iron Lady." As per his publicist, she was not keeping well for some time. The Family Man actor took to Instagram to post the tribute.

Bajpayee referred to her as "Iron Lady"

Bajpayee wrote how his mother protected their family of eight from evil eyes and how she catered to every child's needs and at times sacrificed her own dreams. He wrote, "She was an alpha woman who ruled her world with an unflinching eye! Wish I could go back in time to see my mother grow into the amazing strong-headed individual that she was!"

Forever indebted to her for innumerable contributions: Bajpayee

Bajpayee further stated that he will forever be indebted to his mother. He wrote about how she taught him to not give up even in the most traumatic circumstances. Referring to her as a "forever friend," he wrote, "Your love and spirit continue to serve as a guiding force for the entire family, MAI!" His father RK Bajpayee passed away last year in Delhi.

Early days of Bajpayee

Bajpayee hails from Belwa, in the West Champaran district of Bihar. He got enrolled in the National School of Drama in Delhi and later went to Mumbai to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming an actor. The Shool actor is considered to be one of the best in the country and is known for spontaneity. Over the years, he has donned many iconic roles.

Check out the post here

Future projects of Bajpayee

Bajpayee will be next seen in Season 3 of the acclaimed series The Family Man. A poster of his next film Bandaa was revealed recently. He also has Gulmohar in the pipeline, starring alongside Sharmila Tagore. He wrapped up his shoot for Despatch earlier this year. The film also stars Shahana Goswami and Rituparna Sen and is helmed by Kanu Behl.