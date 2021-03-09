The second season of the web-series The Family Man hasn't been shelved, the star of the show Manoj Bajpayee confirmed on social media. Taking to Twitter, the actor dismissed speculations that the second season was shelved owing to the new guidelines for the OTT platforms. "No truth in the article," he wrote. Directors Raj & DK also condemned the rumors. Here's what happened.

What happened Website claimed OTT platforms were 'treading cautiously'

The speculations were sparked after Mint claimed that streaming platforms were exercising caution in view of the new rules. "Spy thriller The Family Man and the upcoming season of crime series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video have been shelved," the portal reported. The report was shared on Twitter by Parry Ravindranathan, who has worked with the media industry for long.

Reaction Bajpayee assured the series would stream soon

While replying to Ravindranathan's tweet, Bajpayee commented on the state of media in the country. "Please stop reading these clickbait. They are equivalent to group chat messages based on no proof. See you in the peak of summer when the afternoon siesta will be a necessary daily routine," he tweeted. The directors also shared the same article with the caption "BS" (translated to Bulls**t).

Quote Utter nonsensical article: Bajpayee

"Who are these people "insiders" or "sources"? utter nonsensical article without an iota of truth. next time speak to Amazon and the directors instead of your hoax sources. Thank you!!!, (sic)" Bajpayee wrote.

Twitter Post You can read his tweet here

Star cast The series also features Samantha Akkineni

Besides Bajpayee, the show also features Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur. On February 5, Raj & DK had released a statement to inform viewers the second season will stream this summer. "We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season," their post read.

Plot Bajpayee's character juggles between family's responsibility and national duty