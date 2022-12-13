Entertainment

Golden Globe 2023: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bags two nominations

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 13, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

'RRR' was released on March 24

It looks like RRR's storm is not ready to take a break. Even after months of its release, the film manages to stay in the headlines with its many feats. In the latest one, it has bagged two nominations for 2023's Golden Globe. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has been nominated under Best Picture: Non-English Language and Best Original Song - Motion Picture categories.

Why does this story matter?

RRR is a period drama that was made on a mammoth budget of Rs. 550cr.

The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played important roles.

Ever since its release, celebrities and critics across the world have been heaping praises on the film and the Golden Globe nominations are the latest.

Who are the competitors of ‘RRR’?

For the Best Picture - Non-English Language category, RRR will compete against movies including All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, and Decision to Leave. The energetic dance number Nattu Nattu will compete against Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rajamouli, Jr NTR thanked the jury for the nominations

After the announcement, Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, "Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team...Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support throughout." Jr. NTR wrote, "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us... Looking forward."

‘RRR’ is also in the Oscar race

RRR is also in the Oscar race as the film has been submitted in 15 categories for consideration. The categories include Best Motion Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor for Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actor (Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Bhatt), Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, and Best Original Screenplay (Rajamouli, V. Vijayendra Prasad, Sai Madhav Burra) to name a few.