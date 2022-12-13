Entertainment

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to get TV premiere soon

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 13, 2022, 11:27 am 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' hit the theaters on August 11

Aamir Khan's recent release Laal Singh Chaddha is finally set to have its television premiere months after its theatrical release. The film will be aired on Colors TV at 1 pm on December 25. As per reports, its promo was recently aired on the television channel, revealing that Laal Singh Chaddha will get its worldwide TV premiere on Christmas Day.

Why does this story matter?

Released on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed reviews from critics, and the film also failed to make a mark at the box office.

The box office failure of the movie can be majorly attributed to the #BoycottBollywood trend.

The film was, however, well received upon its OTT release on Netflix, and its television premiere is also expected to get a similar response.

Everything to know about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the co-lead of the movie. Telugu star Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut by playing a cameo role in the film. Notably, it was adapted to the screen by Atul Kulkarni while Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao served as producers.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' was received well on OTT

The film reportedly received glorious reviews from Hollywood media, while several Indian critics were not impressed by it. But when it debuted on Netflix, fans took to social media and expressed their regret for not watching it on the big screen. LSC was initially supposed to arrive digitally only six months after its theatrical release. But it debuted on the streamer on October 5.

How did it perform at the box office?

Laal Singh Chaddha grossed about Rs. 125cr at the global box office. Though it may look like a fair number, it was not considered a success as the film's budget was reportedly Rs. 180cr. Meanwhile, Khan, who was last seen in a cameo role in the 2022 movie Salaam Venky, said in an interview that he will be taking a year-long break from acting.