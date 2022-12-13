Entertainment

Aryan Khan debuts as an entrepreneur; launches his lifestyle brand

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 13, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

Aryan Khan launched his luxury lifestyle brand named D'Yavol with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has launched his luxury lifestyle brand named D'Yavol with two of his friends, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva. The junior Khan seems to be decked up with work as he made back-to-back announcements about his future projects. Much like his father, junior Khan is also venturing into other businesses apart from movies.

Why does this story matter?

Nepotism has been a hotly debated topic for years. It exists in every business, but the film sector has been one of the few industries to bear the brunt of it.

Khan launched his brand just days after he announced his debut as a writer.

Meanwhile, Aryan's sister Suhana Khan is set to debut with The Archies (2023).

The three youngsters-led brand looks promising

The three young entrepreneurs promise to bring a range of products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive events under their luxury lifestyle brand. Khan said that they have worked on this for five years and stated, "D'YAVOL delivers a disruptive aesthetic that is backed up by an uncompromising focus on quality and craftsmanship, showcasing the best the world has to offer to discerning consumers."

Products launching soon by the house of ‘D’YAVOL’

The brand will be launching various things, which include a premium beverage for consumers in partnership with AB InBev India. They also aim to launch a limited-edition capsule apparel collection after that. The brand also aims to broaden its reach with a variety of lifestyle products in 2023 and beyond. Their main focus is to give consumers a global experience.

Khan’s Bollywood debut details

Khan took to Instagram to announce his Bollywood debut as a writer. It will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. In the post, he revealed a picture of the script, and fans, friends, and family wished him the best. Earlier, in an interview, SRK spoke about Aryan's aspirations to become a writer and director and not an actor.

Previous works of Khan

The junior Khan has worked on multiple projects over the past few years. He conceptualized a fan anthem for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020. He worked as voice-over artist in the Hindi dubbed versions of The Lion King (2019), and The Incredibles (2004). He also worked as a child artist in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), where he played SRK's younger version.