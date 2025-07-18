Maharashtra government to rename Islampur as Ishwarpur
What's the story
The Maharashtra government has announced that Islampur in the Sangli district will be renamed Ishwarpur. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that this decision was taken during a cabinet meeting on Thursday and will be sent to the Centre for approval. The demand for the name change was supported by a Hindutva organization, Shiv Pratisthan. The group had submitted a memorandum to the Sangli collectorate demanding that Islampur's name be changed to Ishwarpur.
Community support
Shiv Pratisthan is led by Sambhaji Bhide, whose supporters have vowed to continue their efforts until this demand is fulfilled. A Shiv Sena leader from Islampur also pointed out that the demand for a name change has been pending since 1986, per PTI. The state government's declaration comes a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that if someone from a religion other than Hinduism, Buddhism, or Sikhism fraudulently obtains a Scheduled Caste certificate, it will be cancelled.
Historical context
SC certificates only for Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism
"Action will be taken against such a person if he or she has secured reservation benefits, such as government jobs. If such a person has won an election using a fraudulently obtained SC certificate, their election will be declared null and void," Fadnavis said on Thursday. "Recovery (of monetary benefits) will be recommended from those who have availed benefits using fraudulently obtained caste certificates," he added.