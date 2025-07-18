Maharashtra government to rename Islampur as Ishwarpur

Islampur to Ishwarpur: Maharashtra government renames town

By Chanshimla Varah 05:21 pm Jul 18, 202505:21 pm

The Maharashtra government has announced that Islampur in the Sangli district will be renamed Ishwarpur. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that this decision was taken during a cabinet meeting on Thursday and will be sent to the Centre for approval. The demand for the name change was supported by a Hindutva organization, Shiv Pratisthan. The group had submitted a memorandum to the Sangli collectorate demanding that Islampur's name be changed to Ishwarpur.