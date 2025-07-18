Full list of 40 Delhi schools that received bomb threats 

Forty schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Friday, triggering a major security alert. The threats were sent via email and claimed that explosive devices were placed in classrooms. The police are now investigating the matter and have deployed bomb disposal teams to check the affected schools. This comes after a spate of similar incidents in recent days, with nearly 10 schools and one college receiving bomb threats in the last three days alone.

Schools affected List of schools that received bomb threat The schools that received bomb threats include Richmond Global School, Sovereign School, Maxfort Junior School, Guru Nanak School, St Thomas's School, GD Goenka School and DIS Edge School. Others are Dwarka International School, La Petite Montessori, Modern International School and Richmond Global School. Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar also received a threat along with MRG School; in Rohini, the schools are Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School, Heritage School, Abhinav Public School, and Delhi International Public School.

Ongoing investigation List of other schools Others are The Heritage School in Rohini, Summerfield International School in South Delhi, and Bharti Public School in Swasthya Vihar. Hamdard Public School in Sangam Vihar, St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School in Raj Niwas Marg, North Delhi Public School in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi Public School in Vikas Puri, Mira Nursery School in Janakpuri, Prudence School, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, and Mater Dei School in Tilak Lane.

Rest Rest of schools that received threat The rest are Delhi Jain Public School in Palam, Junior Delhi School, Delhi Public School in RK Puram, East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar, The British School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi City School in Bawana, Faith Academy in Prasad Nagar, Amity International School in Saket, Cambridge Foundation School in Rajouri Garden, Big Feather International School, and Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Ashok Vihar.

Letter contents Letter to Richmond Global School The threat letter received by Richmond Global School had violent language, warning that "not a single soul will survive." The sender also threatened suicide after the news broke. "You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans... You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them," the letter said. In response to these threats, Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the matter.