LPG price cut: 19kg commercial cylinder gets cheaper by ₹59
What's the story
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹58.50, effective today. The new retail price in Delhi is now ₹1,665 per cylinder. It costs ₹1,616 in Mumbai, ₹1,769 in Kolkata, and ₹1,823.50 in Chennai. The move is expected to benefit businesses like restaurants and hotels that rely on commercial LPG for their daily operations. However, there has been no change in the prices of 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders yet.
Price history
Recap of previous adjustments in commercial LPG prices
The latest price cut comes after a series of adjustments in recent months. In June, the price of commercial cylinders was reduced by ₹24 to ₹1,723.50. Prior to that, April saw a reduction of ₹41, while February and March saw reductions of ₹7 and a hike of ₹6 respectively. The changes are expected to ease the financial burden on small businesses that rely heavily on commercial LPG for their operations.
Consumer impact
Domestic users still waiting for price cuts
Despite the price cuts for commercial cylinders, domestic users are yet to see any relief in their kitchen budgets. Around 90% of India's total LPG consumption is household-based, with only 10% going to commercial, industrial, as well as automotive sectors. Unlike commercial rates that change regularly, domestic LPG prices are often insulated from these changes.
Market influence
Average crude oil import basket price declines
India's average crude oil import basket price fell to $64.5 per barrel in May 2025, its lowest in three years. This decline is tipped to ease the financial burden on OMCs, possibly slashing their LPG-linked losses by up to 45% in FY2025-26. India's natural gas pricing is linked to 10% of this crude basket, which significantly impacts domestic fuel dynamics.