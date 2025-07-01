LPG price cut: 19kg commercial cylinder gets cheaper by ₹59

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹58.50, effective today. The new retail price in Delhi is now ₹1,665 per cylinder. It costs ₹1,616 in Mumbai, ₹1,769 in Kolkata, and ₹1,823.50 in Chennai. The move is expected to benefit businesses like restaurants and hotels that rely on commercial LPG for their daily operations. However, there has been no change in the prices of 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders yet.

Price history Recap of previous adjustments in commercial LPG prices The latest price cut comes after a series of adjustments in recent months. In June, the price of commercial cylinders was reduced by ₹24 to ₹1,723.50. Prior to that, April saw a reduction of ₹41, while February and March saw reductions of ₹7 and a hike of ₹6 respectively. The changes are expected to ease the financial burden on small businesses that rely heavily on commercial LPG for their operations.

Consumer impact Domestic users still waiting for price cuts Despite the price cuts for commercial cylinders, domestic users are yet to see any relief in their kitchen budgets. Around 90% of India's total LPG consumption is household-based, with only 10% going to commercial, industrial, as well as automotive sectors. Unlike commercial rates that change regularly, domestic LPG prices are often insulated from these changes.