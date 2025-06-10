What's the story

India is gearing up to revolutionize its public transport system with the introduction of flying buses and advanced electric vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

The move is aimed at tackling the country's chronic traffic congestion.

In an interview with ANI, Gadkari revealed plans for an aerial pod-based transport system between Dhaula Kuan and Manesar in Delhi-NCR due to heavy traffic on that route.