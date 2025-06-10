6 fascinating facts you never knew about Lamborghini
What's the story
Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the iconic Italian supercar brand Lamborghini, was born into a family of grape farmers.
However, his passion for mechanics led him to build tractors after serving in the Italian Air Force during World War II.
His tractor business became successful enough for him to buy a Ferrari.
But when he found some flaws in his new car and took them up with Enzo Ferrari himself, it led to a rivalry that changed automotive history forever.
Brand inception
The birth of Automobili Lamborghini
After being dismissed by Ferrari, Lamborghini vowed to create a better car. In 1963, he founded Automobili Lamborghini in Sant'Agata Bolognese.
The first model was a 3.5-liter V12-powered coupe with an engine designed by Giotto Bizzarrini. However, it never made it to production as the body panels wouldn't fit around the engine.
Instead, Lamborghini launched his first mass-market vehicle—the 350 GT—in 1964.
Logo meaning
The meaning behind the brand's logo
Lamborghini's logo, a charging bull, has a double meaning.
Ferruccio was born on April 28, 1916, making him a Taurus (bull). He also had a penchant for Spanish bullfighting.
The logo depicts the moment before the animal charges out, symbolizing both Ferruccio's zodiac sign and his passion for this traditional sport.
Miura debut
Miura, Urraco, and the early supercars
In 1966, Lamborghini unveiled its first supercar, the Miura, at the Geneva Motor Show.
Designed by Bertone, this mid-engined machine was produced in less than 770 units between 1966 and 1973.
The Urraco followed as a historically significant model that started a line of "more affordable" Lamborghinis.
Its successors included Silhouette, Jalpa, Gallardo, and Huracan—the latter of which is still being sold today.
Model evolution
Huracan matched Gallardo's sales in half the time
The Huracan matched the Gallardo's total sales—but in half the time.
While it took the Gallardo 10 years to reach 14,022 units by 2013, the Huracan hit that milestone just five years after its launch
The Huracan Evo features predictive technology called Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata that taps into the vehicle's ECU and controls all aspects of car behavior while measuring driver inputs.
Performance specs
Huracan Performante set a Nurburgring-Nordschleife lap record in 2017
The Huracan Performante variant boasts a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 631hp and 443 ft-lbs of torque.
It can go from 0-97km/h in under 2.9 seconds with a top speed of over 325km/h.
In 2017, the Huracan Performante set a Nurburgring-Nordschleife lap record at six minutes and 52 seconds.
The Italian Highway Patrol also uses a modified version of this supercar for emergency transportation of blood or human organs.
Model highlights
Lamborghini's best-selling model remains the Urus SUV
The Aventador, Lamborghini's Murcielago successor, packs a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine with 690hp and 690Nm of torque. It can go from 0-97km/h in under three seconds.
The Aventador SVJ variant broke a Nurburgring-Nordschleife lap record in 2018 with an impressive six minutes and 44 seconds time.
Despite its supercar lineup, Lamborghini's best-selling model remains the Urus SUV which debuted in 2017 and sold nearly 5,000 units within its first year of full market availability.