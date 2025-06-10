What's the story

Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the iconic Italian supercar brand Lamborghini, was born into a family of grape farmers.

However, his passion for mechanics led him to build tractors after serving in the Italian Air Force during World War II.

His tractor business became successful enough for him to buy a Ferrari.

But when he found some flaws in his new car and took them up with Enzo Ferrari himself, it led to a rivalry that changed automotive history forever.