Top 5 muscle cars that are bound to turn heads
American muscle cars are known for their high performance and aggressive styling.
They may not be the best fit for narrow roads or fuel-efficient driving, but their roaring V8 engines and bold designs make them incredibly appealing.
Here are the top muscle cars that have left an indelible mark on automotive history. Let's take a look.
Car 1
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
The Ford Mustang is a classic American muscle car, first introduced in 1964.
The latest model, the Dark Horse, is more powerful than ever with a 5.0-liter V8 engine producing 500hp.
It also comes with several suspension upgrades for better track performance, including stiffened suspension and wider tires to maximize speed on the racetrack.
Car 2
Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak
The Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak is one of the last models of its kind.
It packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with an impressive 797hp, which is 80hp more than the standard Hellcat.
Despite its power, this muscle car offers practicality with its spacious interior, accommodating passengers in the backseat while still delivering a thrilling ride experience.
Car 3
Chevrolet Camaro Exorcist
The Chevrolet Camaro Exorcist, a modified version of the already powerful Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, is a beast in its own right.
It gets a new supercharger, fully built engine, and an exhaust system from Hennessey Performance that pushes its power output to 1,000hp.
The car can reach speeds up to 349km/h and is available with a two-year warranty for peace of mind.
Car 4
Dodge Challenger Demon 170
The Dodge Challenger Demon 170 is a purpose-built drag racer with a single seat as standard.
It features a 3.0-liter supercharger and drag radial tires for maximum traction off the line.
On prepared surfaces, this beast can go from 0-97km/h in an astonishingly quick 1.66 seconds, although it takes considerable skill to launch such a powerful car that fast.
Car 5
Plymouth Road Runner Superbird
Finally, the Plymouth Roadrunner Superbird is a unique muscle car with a distinctive nose cone and huge rear wing. It was built for NASCAR racing but made available to the public as well.
The car comes with a powerful 7.0-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive 425hp, making it one of the most recognizable muscle cars on the road.