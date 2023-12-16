Lamborghini's Active Wheel Carrier to revolutionize supercar handling characteristics



By Pradnesh Naik 06:11 pm Dec 16, 2023

The Huracan STO is Lamborghini's most track-focused supercar yet (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has unveiled a revolutionary automotive technology called the Active Wheel Carrier. This enables real-time adjustments to camber and toe alignment settings when a car is moving. Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr believes this is one of the last frontiers in vehicle dynamics, per Car and Driver. The technology aims to eliminate suspension geometry compromises and enhance handling. The report said a prototype test drive in a Lamborghini Huracán at Porsche's Nardò test track in Italy showed impressive results.

Active toe and camber control explained

The Active Wheel Carrier system—currently operating only on each rear wheel of the Huracán prototype—offers active toe and camber control. Active toe control is a rear-steering system that moves the wheels between toe-in and toe-out positions, impacting the car's responsiveness and high-speed stability. Meanwhile, active camber control adjusts the tire's angle relative to the ground during cornering, improving grip and reducing uneven pressure distribution on the tire's contact patch. Lamborghini claims this can produce up to 25% more cornering force.

Hardware behind Active Wheel Carrier system

The Active Wheel Carrier features a large hub assembly with two rotating flanges that change the angle between the half-shaft connecting to the transmission and the hub holding the wheel. These flanges are powered by 48V electric motors, allowing up to 6.6 degrees of toe adjustment in both directions and up to 2.5 degrees of positive and 5.5 degrees of negative camber. Both planes can be adjusted simultaneously at up to 60 degrees per second, enabling quick changes in alignment.

Complex hardware and software control system

According to Mohr, the hardware is only part of the challenge, as controlling the Active Wheel Carrier system demands a complex dynamic control system. This system will ultimately need to work in conjunction with stability control, torque management, and active aero systems. Currently, the prototype operates in a rear-driven Huracán Evo without traction or stability control. The technology is anticipated to play a significant role in Lamborghini's future, likely in the Huracán replacement set to debut next year.

New-age system's impact on performance

During tests at Porsche's Nardò facility, the Active Wheel Carrier showcased its ability to enhance grip, stability, and handling. With the system activated, the Huracán prototype reportedly completed laps on the handling track 4.8 seconds faster than when switched off. Even seasoned Lamborghini drivers were reportedly 2.8 seconds quicker with the system enabled. The technology could also lead to other changes, such as wider front tires, softer springs, and different tire front and rear compounds for maximum grip benefits.