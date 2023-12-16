Top 5 reasons to buy Yamaha R3 supersport in India

By Pradnesh Naik 05:03 pm Dec 16, 202305:03 pm

Yamaha R3 features an all-LED lighting setup

Japanese bikemaker Yamaha has introduced its latest supersport offering, the R3, in India with a price tag of Rs. 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This happens to be the second inning for the motorcycle on our shores. Here, let's look at the top five reasons to buy the R3 over its rivals: the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and the recently launched Aprilia RS 457.

Borrows design elements from iconic R1 superbike

On the design front, the 2024 R3 is essentially a shrunken version of the iconic R1 superbike. It flaunts a unique shark-gill design element on the muscular fuel tank, dual LED headlamp units, a clip-on handlebar, a raised windscreen, split-type seats with an optional rear cowl, and a sleek LED taillamp. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch designer wheels.

Near 50/50 weight distribution offers balanced riding experience

The lightweight diamond-type chassis is created using the newest structural analysis technology to provide a near 50/50 front-to-rear weight distribution. Along with an accessible seat height, the supersport provides an optimum balance of strength and rigidity, offering a balanced riding experience.

Layout of multi-function LCD screen is crisp

The multi-function LCD screen on the 2024 R3 has a simple, clutter-free layout, making it easy to read and find crucial data. It shows information on gear position, fuel capacity, and real-time and average fuel economy, besides coolant temperature, oil change indicator, two trip meters, and a clock. With a white-colored backlight, the display is easier to look at during night rides as well.

Ensures safety with dual-channel ABS, floating-style disc brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha R3 comes equipped with floating-style disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the supersport bike are taken care of by larger 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Backed by high-revving 321cc parallel-twin engine

Powering the 2024 Yamaha R3 is a high-revving 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates 40.4hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and 29.5Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.