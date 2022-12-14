Auto

Yamaha RX100 to make a comeback as a retro-inspired motorcycle

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 14, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Yamaha RX100 was powered by 98cc, air-cooled, two-stroke engine

Japanese bikemaker Yamaha is planning to revive the iconic RX100 motorcycle for the Indian market, albeit in a modern avatar. In an interview with Zigwheels, Eishin Chihana, chairman of Yamaha India, revealed the plans for the revival of the legendary two-wheeler without disclosing much on the technical side. The updated two-wheeler, with its cult following, will be an instant hit on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

The RX100 and the RD350 were two of the most iconic models for Yamaha in the mid-1980s. They established the brand's performance-oriented nature and were considered aspirational motorcycles by young professionals of the era.

However, as the market evolved, the focus of people started to sway toward fuel-efficient bikes.

The revival of the RX100 brings new hope to the enthusiasts on our shores.

The motorcycle will flaunt a retro-inspired design language

The upcoming Yamaha RX100 will follow the brand's modern philosophy while featuring a retro-inspired design language. The iconic motorcycle will likely flaunt a teardrop-shaped tank, a flat-type seat, a wide handlebar, a round headlamp unit, chromed fenders, an upswept exhaust, a classic-looking taillamp, and a modern semi-digital instrument cluster. The bike will ride on wire-spoked wheels.

It will draw power from a modern 150cc engine

The technical specifications of the new RX100 are yet to be disclosed by Yamaha. However, we expect it to feature a modern 150cc engine from either the FZ or R range of motorcycles available in India.

It will likely be equipped with ABS and disc brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the updated Yamaha RX100 will likely be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved braking performance on slippery surfaces. The suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Yamaha RX100 will be announced at the time of its launch, sometime before 2026. We expect the bikemaker to price the iconic motorcycle aggressively, at around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, making it a lucrative offering.