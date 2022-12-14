Auto

Ahead of launch, interiors of Hyundai IONIQ 5 revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 14, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 5 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean auto giant Hyundai has revealed the interiors of the India-bound IONIQ 5 ahead of its official launch. The brand will open the order books for the EV on December 20. The crossover features a tech-forward cabin with two 12.25-inch screens and a sliding-type center console. To recall, the four-wheeler has bagged the coveted "World Car of the Year" award for 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai is one of the top automakers in India. It was also one of the early promoters of long-range electric vehicles with its Kona model in 2019.

With the developments in charging infrastructure and overall positive feedback for battery-powered vehicles, the carmaker has decided to bring its futuristic IONIQ range to our shores.

The IONIQ 5 will be the first in the India line-up.

The car flaunts an 80s-inspired look

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is underpinned by the brand's Electric Global Modular Platform and has an 80s-inspired design philosophy. The car flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a sleek black band in place of a grille, LED headlights with square-shaped DRLs, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and LED taillights are available at the rear.

It promises a range of up to 481km

Globally, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 features an electric motor and two battery pack options: 58kWh and 72.6kWh. The EV can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes via a fast charger. The car promises a range of up to 481km on a single charge.

It gets a sliding-type center console and Bose sound system

On the inside, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has a spacious five-seater cabin made using sustainable materials and features a minimalist dashboard, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Bose sound system and two 12.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be disclosed by the automaker at its launch event in early 2023. We expect the crossover EV to be priced at around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.