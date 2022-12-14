Auto
Ahead of launch, interiors of Hyundai IONIQ 5 revealed
South Korean auto giant Hyundai has revealed the interiors of the India-bound IONIQ 5 ahead of its official launch. The brand will open the order books for the EV on December 20. The crossover features a tech-forward cabin with two 12.25-inch screens and a sliding-type center console. To recall, the four-wheeler has bagged the coveted "World Car of the Year" award for 2022.
Why does this story matter?
- Hyundai is one of the top automakers in India. It was also one of the early promoters of long-range electric vehicles with its Kona model in 2019.
- With the developments in charging infrastructure and overall positive feedback for battery-powered vehicles, the carmaker has decided to bring its futuristic IONIQ range to our shores.
- The IONIQ 5 will be the first in the India line-up.
The car flaunts an 80s-inspired look
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is underpinned by the brand's Electric Global Modular Platform and has an 80s-inspired design philosophy. The car flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a sleek black band in place of a grille, LED headlights with square-shaped DRLs, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and LED taillights are available at the rear.
It promises a range of up to 481km
Globally, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 features an electric motor and two battery pack options: 58kWh and 72.6kWh. The EV can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes via a fast charger. The car promises a range of up to 481km on a single charge.
It gets a sliding-type center console and Bose sound system
On the inside, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has a spacious five-seater cabin made using sustainable materials and features a minimalist dashboard, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Bose sound system and two 12.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
Hyundai IONIQ 5: Pricing
The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be disclosed by the automaker at its launch event in early 2023. We expect the crossover EV to be priced at around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.