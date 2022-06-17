Auto

2022 Hyundai VENUE first impression: A tech-forward compact SUV

2022 Hyundai VENUE first impression: A tech-forward compact SUV

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jun 17, 2022, 03:46 pm 3 min read

2022 Hyundai VENUE prices start at Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

Despite getting long in the tooth, the Hyundai VENUE has continued to maintain its sales momentum and fend off new rivals. However, with intense competition in the subcompact SUV space increasing day by day, Hyundai has just launched the updated version at an attractive price. The VENUE (facelift) is armed with a myriad of changes including some nifty tech-based features. Here's our first impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

The VENUE accounts for a majority of the total Hyundai sales in India and it was crucial to keep it looking fresh amidst new competition.

This update also enables the VENUE to match the current Hyundai design language for its SUVs.

The subcompact SUV space continues to see a surge in demand and Hyundai is keen to take advantage of that.

Exteriors The car gets a much bigger grille

The VENUE (facelift) is easily identified by its new dark chrome grille which is much bigger now and is connected to the LED DRLs. The pattern of the grille is similar to the one on the new TUCSON. Elsewhere, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels and a set of new taillamps which are now connected by a light bar.

Interiors The car gets a new dual-tone upholstery

The interiors have a new dual-tone upholstery and that adds to the premium quotient of the cabin. There is a new digital instrument cluster along with an overhauled 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The VENUE (facelift) also gets a dedicated knob for drive modes. In terms of space, there are no changes while the addition of recline function for rear seats increases comfort.

Features From a powered driver's seat to connected car technology

The equipment list has swollen to include even more technology and comfort features including a powered driver's seat, a digital instrument cluster, and connected car technology with added functionalities. You also get automatic climate control, an air purifier, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and a six-speaker audio system. Wireless smartphone connectivity and charging is also available. In terms of safety, there are six airbags.

Performance The car has 3 powertrain options

The VENUE (facelift) continues with its previous powertrain line-up consisting of a 83hp, 1.2-liter petrol; a 120hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol; and a 100hp, 1.5-liter diesel. The turbo-petrol continues to have the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic and an iMT clutchless manual transmission. Drive modes are offered on the top-end trims and they alter the throttle response accordingly. There is no diesel automatic though.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

The Hyundai VENUE (facelift) carries a small premium over the outgoing version as prices start at Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the updated model keeps up with the latest trends amongst new cars with a lot more features being added while its styling is also more modern now. Hence, the VENUE (facelift) is an even better value proposition than before.