Mercedes-AMG A 45 S review: Most powerful hatchback in India

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 02:24 pm

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is priced at Rs. 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hatchbacks are known for being fuel efficient, practical and ideal for our cramped urban cities. However, the concept of a performance hatchback has been alien to our market due to our affinity toward SUVs. That said, German automaker Mercedes-Benz begs to differ and has launched its most powerful hatchback in India in the form of A 45 S. Here's our review.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz has previously launched the A-Class hatchback but that was in a less powerful configuration. With the changing automotive landscape in India, the A 45 S represents a shift in buyer preferences toward newer body styles, including performance hatchbacks. This story will help you understand where the A 45 S sits within the wide performance car spectrum in India and its unique positioning.

Exteriors

The car looks aggressive with various AMG-specific design cues

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S looks aggressive and muscular while easily showcasing its sporty intentions. There are plenty of AMG-specific design cues like the bigger radiator grille, flared wheel arches and wider front wings. The sculpted bonnet also fits in well with the car's track focused look. Massive 19-inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler round off a compact but appealing design.

Interiors

The cabin gets sportier AMG steering wheel and seats

The cabin carries forward the aggressive intent with an all-black theme along with some colored inserts thrown in. There is an AMG-specific steering wheel, propeller-style air vents, contrast stitching, and the sport seats offer excellent support for aggressive driving. The space on offer is less than the A-Class sedan but the boot capacity is more than sufficient at 370-liter.

Features

From a heads-up display to a 12-speaker Burmester audio system

As expected, the equipment levels on offer are pretty generous including the twin 10.25-inch displays having the latest MBUX infotainment system. It also gets dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Burmester audio system, a heads-up display, and powered front seats. In terms of safety, aside from airbags, there are features like Blind Spot Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

Performance

Performance is impressive with a responsive gearbox

Underneath the hood, lies the world's most powerful four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 421hp/500Nm. Standard is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic and a four-wheel-drive system. Performance is savage along with a sharp power delivery. 0-100 km/h takes just 3.9 seconds and it easily reaches its top-speed of 278km/h. The powertrain sounds fantastic as well while the gearbox delivers precise shifts.

Handling

The car has a drift mode which enables power sliding

In terms of high-speed stability, the A 45 S is terrific with its confidence inspiring driving experience and the ability to stay stable at triple digit speeds. We also found the steering to be providing the correct amount of feedback in terms of being a performance car. Despite the four-wheel-drive system, the A 45 S has a drift mode which enables power sliding.

Our verdict

How much does it cost?

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is priced at Rs. 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and while that makes it a lot more expensive than the A 35 AMG, the performance gains are significant to justify the premium. Overall, the A 45 S comes across as a desirable performance car while being practical enough for our roads. It has no rivals at this price-point.