Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ launched at Rs. 79.5 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ model in the Indian market with a price-tag of Rs. 79.5 lakh. It is manufactured in Germany and comes to India as a completely built-up unit. The hatchback gets an eye-catching look with increased aerodynamics, a sporty cabin with a host of high-tech features, and a powerful 2.0-liter engine. Here are more details.

The A 45 S 4MATIC+ tops the company's A-Class line-up and is the 12th model in Mercedes-AMG's India portfolio. It is claimed to be the fastest hatchback in the country with the world's most powerful 4-cylinder series production engine. The vehicle offers tough competition to high-end hatchbacks from carmakers like BMW as well as Audi.

The car sports 19-inch wheels

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ features a sporty design with a sloping roofline, a Panamericana grille, a narrow black air dam, and multi-beam LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels with wide wheel arches. Quad exhaust tips, a prominent diffuser, a large roof-mounted wing, and stylish LED taillights are available on the rear.

It has a top-speed of 270km/h

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that generates 415hp of power and 500Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT gearbox. The four-wheeler sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 270km/h.

There is a panoramic glass roof and MBUX infotainment display

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ offers an impressive cabin with yellow highlights, sporty seats made with ARTICO man-made leather or DINAMICA microfiber, and a panoramic glass roof. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and an MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel which responds to "Hey Mercedes" voice commands. For safety, there is blind-spot assistance, active lane-keep assistance, multiple airbags, parking cameras, and traffic sign assistance.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+: Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is priced at Rs. 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the availability, the auto giant will begin its deliveries in the coming days.