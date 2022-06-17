Auto

Royal Enfield's most affordable bike will be launched in August

Royal Enfield's most affordable bike will be launched in August

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 17, 2022

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be backed by 349cc single-cylinder engine. Representative Image

Royal Enfield is set to launch the Hunter 350 in India in the first week of August, according to carandbike. The bike is expected to debut between August 4-8. The Chennai-based bikemaker has been testing the motorcycle across the country, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. Recent sightings of the Hunter 350 suggest that it will flaunt a retro-scrambler design with a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Royal Enfield had introduced the new J-series architecture in India with the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The platform helped in reducing the overall NVH (Noise, Vibrations, Harshness) levels on the motorcycles.

The bikemaker now plans to unveil an all-new product in the form of a retro-looking scrambler, the Hunter 350.

When launched, the two-wheeler will be the most affordable offering from the brand.

Design The motorcycle will feature a round headlamp and alloy wheels

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be underpinned by a dual-cradle frame based on the new J-series platform (codenamed JIC1) along with a wide handlebar, a sculpted fuel tank, round LED headlamp, an upswept exhaust, and a single-piece seat. The bike will likely house a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper Navigation unit from the Meteor 350. The motorcycle will ride on alloy wheels.

Information It will be backed by a 349cc, single-cylinder engine

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be fueled by a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine from its siblings, the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. It will generate a maximum power of 20.2hp, a peak torque of 27Nm, and will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike will be equipped with telescopic front forks

For rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and either a disc or drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single/dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks with fork-gators on the front and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Hunter 350 will be disclosed by Royal Enfield at the time of launch in August this year. We expect it to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).