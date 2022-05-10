Auto

2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 and 800 Trail launched: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 10, 2022, 10:03 am 2 min read

The 2022 Benelli Leoncino 800, Leoncino 800 Trail are backed by a 754cc, liquid-cooled engine (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has introduced the 2022 iterations of its Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail motorcycles. They are already up for grabs in the global markets. For this model year, the two vehicles get several upgrades, including a new frame as well as an improved suspension setup. They are fueled by a 754cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that puts out 76.2hp of power.

The 2022 versions of the Benelli Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail offer good looks and decent off-road performance. A lot of buyers in the global markets should be interested in getting their hands on them.

Currently, it is unclear whether the two bikes will make their way to our shores. Provided they do, the vehicles will have to be priced competitively.

Design The bikes have a single-piece seat and spoked/alloy wheels

The Benelli Leoncino 800 is a road-going model, while the Leoncino 800 Trail is off-road-oriented. They offer a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, all-LED lighting setup, and are available in three shades, namely Gray, Green, and Brown. The Leoncino 800 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Trail variant sits on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear steel spoked rims.

Information They are fueled by a 754cc engine

The Benelli Leoncino 800 and 800 Trail run on a Euro 5-compliant, 754cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, twin-cylinder engine that generates 76.2hp of power and 67Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Benelli Leoncino 800 and 800 Trail are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbikes are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?

In the UK, the 2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 carries a price-tag of £7,499 (around Rs. 7.16 lakh), while the Trail variant sports a price-figure of £7,799 (roughly Rs. 7.45 lakh). They are unlikely to arrive in India.