Auto

Wiesmann Project Thunderball e-roadster arrives with 500km range

Wiesmann Project Thunderball e-roadster arrives with 500km range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 28, 2022, 01:05 am 2 min read

Wiesmann Project Thunderball is backed by a dual-motor e-powertrain (Photo credit: Wiesmann)

German automaker Wiesmann has revealed its Project Thunderball roadster. Its arrival on our shores seems improbable, though. As for the highlights, the vehicle flaunts a retro-inspired look and a luxurious cabin with modern amenities such as carbon fiber seats. Under the hood, it is fueled by a twin-motor electric powertrain and promises a range of 500km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

There is a distinct British influence on the design of the Wiesmann Project Thunderball and the company claims that it will be "the world's most exciting electric sports car."

The zero-emission roadster promises decent performance, and once it makes its way to the market, it should attract several automotive enthusiasts. The rivalry in the luxury EV four-wheeler segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car has an egg-shaped grille and round taillights

The Wiesmann Project Thunderball sports an egg-shaped grille inspired by the MF5 V10 roadster, four circular headlights housed in black trims, and an open top. On the sides, the car is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Quad round taillamps, a stop lamp, and 'WIESMANN' lettering are available on the rear end of the electric vehicle.

Information It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds

Wiesmann Project Thunderball packs two electric motors linked to an 83kWh battery pack. The setup delivers 671hp/1,100Nm. It allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and promises a range of 500km per charge.

Interiors The roadster gets a touchscreen panel and two seats

The Wiesmann Project Thunderball has a luxurious two-seater cabin, featuring body-hugging seats made of carbon fiber, a dual-tone dashboard, a large center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a large touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Wiesmann Project Thunderball: Availability

The Wiesmann Project Thunderball electric roadster will be manufactured at the company's factory in Dulmen, Germany. However, no details related to the four-wheeler's pricing and availability are out as of now.