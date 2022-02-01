Auto

SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV, with 545km range, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 01, 2022, 11:08 am 2 min read

SKODA reveals its ENYAQ COUPE RS iV model (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA has revealed its ENYAQ COUPE RS iV SUV. It will go on sale later this year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler bears a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin loaded with a bevy of tech-based features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 545km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ENYAQ COUPE RS iV is SKODA's first RS car without a combustion engine and is also the brand's most powerful production model.

The four-wheeler should attract a lot of buyers in the global markets and will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX.

If the vehicle arrives in India, the competition in the electric four-wheeler segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car has matrix LED headlamps and an illuminated grille

SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, an illuminated "Crystal Face" grille with 131 LEDs, a wide air dam, and sleek matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18- to 21-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear. It is offered in a Mamba Green shade.

Interiors The vehicle gets a panoramic roof and wireless charging pad

SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV has a blacked-out cabin, featuring a panoramic glass roof, a head-up display with augmented reality (AR) technology, a wireless charging pad, a 13-speaker Canton audio system, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 5.3-inch fully-digital driver's display and a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance It attains a top-speed of 180km/h

SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV packs two electric motors linked to an 82kWh battery pack and an all-wheel-drive system. The setup delivers a combined output of 295hp of power and 460Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds and has a top-speed of 180km/h. It delivers a range of 545km on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle.

Information SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV is expected to carry a price-tag of around £55,000 (roughly Rs. 55 lakh). Bookings for the car will open in March while deliveries should start in late June.