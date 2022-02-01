SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV, with 545km range, goes official
Czech automaker SKODA has revealed its ENYAQ COUPE RS iV SUV. It will go on sale later this year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler bears a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin loaded with a bevy of tech-based features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 545km on a single charge.
Why does this story matter?
- The ENYAQ COUPE RS iV is SKODA's first RS car without a combustion engine and is also the brand's most powerful production model.
- The four-wheeler should attract a lot of buyers in the global markets and will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX.
- If the vehicle arrives in India, the competition in the electric four-wheeler segment will be raised.
The car has matrix LED headlamps and an illuminated grille
SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, an illuminated "Crystal Face" grille with 131 LEDs, a wide air dam, and sleek matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18- to 21-inch wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear. It is offered in a Mamba Green shade.
The vehicle gets a panoramic roof and wireless charging pad
SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV has a blacked-out cabin, featuring a panoramic glass roof, a head-up display with augmented reality (AR) technology, a wireless charging pad, a 13-speaker Canton audio system, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 5.3-inch fully-digital driver's display and a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.
It attains a top-speed of 180km/h
SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV packs two electric motors linked to an 82kWh battery pack and an all-wheel-drive system. The setup delivers a combined output of 295hp of power and 460Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds and has a top-speed of 180km/h. It delivers a range of 545km on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle.
SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV: Pricing and availability
In the UK, the SKODA ENYAQ COUPE RS iV is expected to carry a price-tag of around £55,000 (roughly Rs. 55 lakh). Bookings for the car will open in March while deliveries should start in late June.