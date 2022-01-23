Auto

2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight debuts in three new colors

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 23, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

US automaker Harley-Davidson has revealed the 2022 iteration of its Forty-Eight motorcycle. It should make its way to India as well. The bike gets a digital instrument console and is available in three new shades, namely, Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl, and Reef Blue. It draws power from a 1,202cc, V-twin, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 66hp.

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is a good-looking motorbike with lots of features and excellent performance. The introduction of the new version should further raise its appeal among customers.

The vehicle is tipped to make its way to India. Once the two-wheeler arrives on our shores, the competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The motorbike has dual exhausts and rider-only seat

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, twin exhausts, and a circular headlight. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on cast aluminium wheels shod in chunky tires. It has a seat height of 710mm, a ground clearance of 110mm, and tips the scales at 252kg.

Information It runs on a 66hp, 1,202cc engine

The new Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is powered by a 1,202cc, V-twin, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 66hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 3,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets 49mm telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 49mm telescopic forks on the front side and gas-charged twin springs on the rear end.

Information 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight are currently unavailable. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which is priced at Rs. 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).