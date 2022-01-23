2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight debuts in three new colors
US automaker Harley-Davidson has revealed the 2022 iteration of its Forty-Eight motorcycle. It should make its way to India as well. The bike gets a digital instrument console and is available in three new shades, namely, Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl, and Reef Blue. It draws power from a 1,202cc, V-twin, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 66hp.
Why does this story matter?
- The 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is a good-looking motorbike with lots of features and excellent performance. The introduction of the new version should further raise its appeal among customers.
- The vehicle is tipped to make its way to India. Once the two-wheeler arrives on our shores, the competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent.
The motorbike has dual exhausts and rider-only seat
The 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, twin exhausts, and a circular headlight. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on cast aluminium wheels shod in chunky tires. It has a seat height of 710mm, a ground clearance of 110mm, and tips the scales at 252kg.
It runs on a 66hp, 1,202cc engine
The new Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is powered by a 1,202cc, V-twin, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 66hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 3,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
It gets 49mm telescopic front forks
In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 49mm telescopic forks on the front side and gas-charged twin springs on the rear end.
2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight are currently unavailable. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which is priced at Rs. 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).