Triumph Tiger 1200 v/s Ducati Multistrada V4: Which is better?

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 12:02 am

Triumph Motorcycles had unveiled its Tiger 1200 adventure bike earlier this month. It comes in two variants, has an aggressive look, and gets multiple electronic riding aids. The two-wheeler will be launched in India in the coming weeks. But how does it fare against the Ducati Multistrada V4, which was launched in India in July this year? Let's find out.

Triumph Tiger 1200 is the company's latest flagship adventure tourer and is currently up for bookings. Meanwhile, the Ducati Multistrada V4 is also a premium offering and carries similar features as the Tiger 1200, including a TFT instrument console, a sporty design, and a 1,160cc engine. This comparison will help you understand which one of the two bikes should you go for.

Design Ducati Multistrada V4 looks more sporty

Both the Triumph Tiger 1200 and Ducati Multistrada V4 feature a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, a side-mounted upswept exhaust, and a transparent windscreen. The former sits on a tubular steel frame and rides on 19-inch/18-inch cast aluminium wheels, whereas the latter is built on an aluminium monocoque frame and sports 19-inch/17-inch alloy wheels. The Multistrada V4 also has a split headlamp cluster.

Multistrada V4 has a bigger fuel tank and weighs less

The Triumph Tiger 1200 has a wheelbase of 1,560mm, a fuel capacity of 20-liter, and a kerb weight of 245kg. In comparison, the Ducati Multistrada V4's wheelbase measures at 1,567mm. It has a fuel capacity and kerb weight of 22-liter and 242kg, respectively.

Features Triumph Tiger 1200 has a bigger instrument cluster

Triumph Tiger 1200 and Ducati Multistrada V4 offer cornering ABS, traction control, multiple riding modes, and a full-LED lighting arrangement. They house a 7.0-inch and 6.5-inch TFT instrument console, respectively, with support for smartphone connectivity. The former additionally gets hill-hold control and tire pressure monitoring system while the latter comes with wheelie control as well as vehicle hold control.

Engine Multistrada V4 packs a more powerful engine

The Triumph Tiger 1200 draws power from a 1,160cc engine that produces 148hp of power at 9,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. Ducati Multistrada V4, on the other hand, is powered by a 1,158cc engine that generates 170hp of power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of torque at 8,750rpm. The engines on both the bikes come linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Inverted forks are offered for front suspension

For the rider's safety, the Triumph Tiger 1200 and Ducati Multistrada V4 are equipped with Brembo disc brakes on the front and rear wheels. The suspension duties on the two-wheelers are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear. The former gets Showa-sourced setup while the latter uses in-house Skyhook suspension setup.

Our verdict Which one is better?

The India pricing information of Tiger Triumph 1200 is under the wraps as of now. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 20 lakh. Meanwhile, the Ducati Multistrada V4 carries a starting price-figure of Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With a slightly cheaper price-tag, the Multistrada is our preferred choice for its sportier styling, a larger fuel tank, and a more powerful engine.