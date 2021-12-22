Auto Hyundai VENUE surpasses 2.5 lakh sales milestone in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 06:05 pm

Hyundai sells 2.5 lakh units of VENUE in 31 months

In a noteworthy achievement, Hyundai has sold 2,50,518 units of its VENUE SUV in India within a period of 31 months. To recall, the four-wheeler had debuted in May 2019 with two petrol and one diesel engine choices. As of November-end this year, as many as 1,81,829 units of the petrol variant and 68,689 units of the diesel model were sold. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Hyundai had sold 50,000 units of the VENUE in the first six months of launch, taking the number to 1 lakh units in the next nine months. Talking about its popularity, the VENUE was the bestselling compact SUV in October this year. It currently offers competition to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Nissan Magnite.

Exteriors The VENUE has 16-inch wheels

Hyundai VENUE also has LED fog lamps

The Hyundai VENUE features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome garnished grille, chunky silvered skid plates, sleek projector headlamps, and LED taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels with flared arches. Dimensions-wise, the SUV is 3,995mm long, 1,770mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

Information Three engine choices are offered

The Hyundai VENUE comes with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 118.35hp/171.6Nm, a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol mill that produces 81.86hp/113.76Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that makes 98.6hp/240.26Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Interiors There are quad speakers and an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen

The Hyundai VENUE offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an adjustable steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and wireless charging technology. It also packs a quad speaker setup and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides dual airbags, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much does it cost?

In India, Hyundai VENUE is priced starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 11.58 lakh for the top-spec SX+ Sport variant (both prices, ex-showroom).