Ducati unveils first electric race bike ahead of 2023 debut

Ducati V21L revealed at Misano World Circuit

Ducati has showcased its first electric race motorcycle, codenamed V21L, at the Misano World Circuit. The bike has been announced as the automaker's participant at the MotoE World Cup which will take place in 2023. It has a striking design and will replace the Energica Ego Corsa bike, which currently rides on the MotoE track. Here are more details.

With the unveiling of Ducati V21L, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has entered the electric vehicle market. Since the V21L has taken over the Energica Ego Corsa bike for MotoE, it will be exciting to see how well it will perform over the Energica's model. The first test ride of Ducati V21L was taken by the company's official rider and racer Michele Pirro.

The Ducati V21L features a fully-faired design with "DUCATI" lettering and a pointed nose as well as tail section. It has a dual-tone paint job, a rider-only saddle, a muscular sculpted fuel tank, and a raised transparent windshield. The two-wheeler rides on sporty-looking Marchesini wheels and also offers carbon-fiber elements to compensate with the heavy battery and keep the overall weight optimum.

The Ducati V21L packs a battery and an electric motor. Technical details about the electric bike are still under the wraps. For reference, the Energica model houses a 20kWh battery, a 163hp motor, and offers a top-speed of 270km/h.

To take care of the rider's safety, the Ducati V21L for MotoE comes equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The suspension duties on the electric two-wheeler are taken care of by an Ohlins setup. The bike is also expected to offer a host of electronic riding aids to assist the rider during the race.

Ducati is unlikely to release the V21L production model for customers, at least anytime soon. However, we can see some of the V21L's features in another bike from the automaker in the future.