Facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga seen testing in India

Maruti Suzuki is working to update the Ertiga MPV sometime early next year. Prior to its unveiling, the car has been spotted testing in India. The spy shots reveal that it will get cosmetic upgrades up front while the side and rear sections will remain the same. It will also retain the mechanical specifications of the current model.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The facelifted Ertiga been spotted undisguised for the second time, suggesting that the company is gearing up to announce the updated model soon. Though the latest images do not showcase anything new from the previous ones, they do corroborate the design details which were revealed last time. Further, only slight cosmetic changes and no mechanical updates suggest the prices should not change much.

Exteriors The car will sport dual pod headlamps

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) will feature a sculpted bonnet, a redesigned grille with mesh pattern, a blacked-out air dam, twin pod headlamps, fog lamps on the bumper, and a power antenna. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A high-mounted stop lamp, window wiper, and L-shaped wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear.

Information Two transmission choices will be offered

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) will run on a 1.5-liter K15 Smart Hybrid petrol motor that generates 103hp of power at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of peak torque at 4,400rpm. The engine will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors There will be room for seven people inside the cabin

Details about the interiors of the new Ertiga are unknown. However, it is expected to offer a spacious 7-seater cabin with power windows, adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and rear parking sensors. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the four-wheeler should provide multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga might carry a small premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch next year.