Auto Facelifted Kia Seltos spied testing for the first time

Facelifted Kia Seltos spied testing for the first time

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 12:02 am

Kia Seltos (facelift) spotted testing in South Korea

Kia Motors seems to be working on a mid-cycle update for its Seltos SUV. Now, the facelifted Seltos has been spotted testing for the first time in South Korea. Though the test mule is partially camouflaged, it can be said that the vehicle will receive a boxy stance, a redesigned front fascia, and new taillights. Its engine options will likely remain the same.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The current-generation Kia Seltos was unveiled in the global markets in June 2019 and entered the Indian market earlier this year. Therefore, the upcoming model will just get a cosmetic upgrade and no comprehensive changes are expected. The latest leak suggests that the car may be launched next year. The Seltos is already a popular model in India.

Exteriors The vehicle will sport L-shaped taillights

The Kia Seltos (facelift) is likely to be built on the latest "Opposites United" design philosophy and feature a blacked-out grille, a redesigned headlamp cluster, new LED DRLs, and updated fog lamp units. On the sides, it will be flanked by body-colored B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels with cladded arches. Revised L-shaped LED taillights will be available on the rear.

Information Multiple transmission choices will be offered

The facelifted Kia Seltos will come with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (113.4hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm), and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill (138hp/242Nm). Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, a 7-speed DCT, a CVT, and an iMT gearbox.

Interiors An infotainment touchscreen and a 360-degree-view camera will be available

Details regarding the interiors of the upcoming Kia Seltos are unknown as of now. However, it is expected to offer a spacious cabin, a multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated seats, and an air purifier. It will also house a head-up display and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the four-wheeler should provide multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?

The facelifted Kia Seltos will likely carry a slight premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. However, the official information will be announced at the time of launch next year.