Kia to introduce Seltos Nightfall Edition in the US

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 23, 2021, 12:09 am

2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition's prices and features leaked

South Korean automaker Kia is expected to introduce a Nightfall Edition for its 2022 Seltos SUV in the US. In the latest development, CarsDirect has leaked the key features and pricing information of the upcoming trim. The 2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition will start at $27,865 (roughly Rs. 20.3 lakh) and will come with the company's new logo as well as a blacked-out finish.

Exteriors

It will sport 18.0-inch matte black wheels

The 2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition will retain the design of the regular model while sporting a black radiator grille, the company's new logo, and an all-LED setup for lighting. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by black roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, 18.0-inch matte black wheels, and black-colored door sills as well as wheel arches.

Information

The car will run on a turbocharged motor

The 2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition will draw power from a 1.6-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine, which will be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The power output of the mill is yet to be revealed.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, it will have six airbags for safety

The 2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition will likely offer a spacious cabin with ventilated leather seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and possibly a blacked-out treatment to complement the exterior styling. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, there should be six airbags, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

Information

2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition: Pricing

As per the tip-off, the upcoming Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition will be priced starting at $27,865 (roughly Rs. 20.3 lakh) and will be available in the US in the coming weeks. However, there is no word on the arrival of this trim in India.