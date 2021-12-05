Auto Prior to launch, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) MPV spied testing

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 05, 2021, 06:29 pm

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) previewed in spy images

Maruti Suzuki will launch the facelifted version of its Ertiga MPV in India next year. Now, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a new grille, L-shaped taillights, and multi-spoke wheels. There might be no mechanical changes. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and had also crossed the 5 lakh sales milestone. Its sales were also up by 67% this October. Receiving a mid-cycle facelift will aid the vehicle in standing out in a competitive market. At its price point, it will take on rivals such as Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Triber.

Exteriors The car will flaunt a black grille and narrow headlamps

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will have a muscular bonnet, a black grille similar to the Baleno, a wide air vent, and sleek headlamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A roof-mounted stop lamp, L-shaped wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and a bumper will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it might have a wheelbase of 2,740mm.

Information It will run on a 105hp, 1.5-liter engine

The 2022 Ertiga is likely to run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that makes 105hp of power and a peak torque of 138Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The MPV will get seven seats and Android Auto

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will have a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring refreshed trims, new colors for the upholstery, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which begins at Rs. 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom).